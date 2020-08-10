Prime Day may be delayed, but Amazon’s Big Summer Sale offers deals right now

- Aug. 10th 2020 2:53 pm ET

Feature
0

The Big Summer Sale Event is now live at Amazon, offering a meager but nonetheless notable, replacement for Prime Day. At this point, we’re not expecting to see a Prime-only sale in the traditional sense until September. So if you’re looking to scratch an itch today, there’s plenty to check out on this landing page.

Amazon’s Big Summer Sale Event is now live

Unlike Prime Day, which typically offers up countdown-style deals over a 48-hour span, these offers appear to be set to run through this week. In typical Amazon fashion, there’s something for everyone.

Also differing from Prime Day is that this promotion is available for all shoppers and not limited to Amazon’s membership program. As you might guess, the deals aren’t quite as good when compared directly with what we typically see during Amazon’s summer sales.

You can browse through all of the on-going deals during the Amazon Big Summer Sale on this landing page. With back to school just around the corner, now is a great time to load up on fashion, tech, home goods, and more — all of which are included in this sale.

Some of our top picks at first glance include:

Alongside plenty of deals on tech essentials, Amazon is also rolling out plenty of fashion deals. So if you’re wanting to refresh your wardrobe in the lead up to a new school year, this sale is also worth diving into. You can see all of the best fashion deals on this landing page.

Amazon also has dedicated pages for tech, home goods, office supplies, and more that are expected to be updated in the coming days. It’s an easy way to sort by product type and easily weed through some of the deals that might not peak your shopping interests.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest deals

We’ll be keeping an eye on the Amazon Big Summer Sale throughout the week as more deals are expected to populate. Make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Facebook, and have our iOS app to ensure that you don’t miss a thing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp