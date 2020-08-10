Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases hit all-time lows across the board

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Free shipping is available for all. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $12. Scroll down the page to see the entire lot. While we have seen these cases as low as $25 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we see throughout the year typically. Hit the jump for an item-by-item breakdown on pricing.
- Phone 11 Cases:
- Silicone: $13 (Reg. $39)
- iPhone 11 Pro Cases:
- Silicone: $12 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $15 (Reg. $49)
- Battery Case: $91 (Reg. $129)
- Folio: $91 (Reg. $129)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases:
- Clear: $21 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $13 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $35 (Reg. $49)
- Folio: $91 (Reg. $129)
Apple’s official iPhone cases feature:
- A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.
- On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.
- And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
