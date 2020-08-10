Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker drops to $20 for today only (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Along with a special wrap-around channel to prevent batter overflows and spills, this model sports 700W of power, non-stick cooking plates, and ships with a 160ml measuring cup. Owners also have the option of six temperature/shade settings from “light and fluffy to more on the crispy side.” Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $20, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable Belgian waffle maker for less. But if you think you can get away with a smaller solution, there are some options out there. The Dash Mini Maker is safe bet starting from $10, but you might also want to give the Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker a look at $15 as well. Perfect for everything from waffles and French toast to hash browns, grilled cheese, and quesadillas, it is an even more versatile cooker, despite not being quite as robust overall. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

More on the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker:

With the mess-free, Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, Chefman has made those dreams a reality. Gone are the days of worrying about batter leakage and overflow only to see it end up all over the countertop. Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking; measuring cup included for easy pouring and rests on the side of your bowl. The shade selector makes it easy to customize your waffles, whether you like them light and fluffy or extra crispy!

