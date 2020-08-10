Costco memberships are effectively FREE with this $80 credit deal

Groupon offers a 1-year Costco Membership bundled with a $40 gift card in-store and a $40 credit for online shopping for $60. Delivery arrives via email. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $60 for the membership itself. Today’s added credits make it effectively FREE and then some. This is a rare chance to save at Costco, so now is the time to jump in before the holiday season rolls around in a few months. Costco offers just about everything under the sun at bulk prices, making it a great way to save during these uncertain times. Full terms and conditions below.

Unsure of where your local Costco can be found? Jump over to the find a store tool to identify your nearest location. You can also browse all of Costco’s on-going specials over on this landing page, if you’d like to sweeten the deal even further.

Terms and Conditions:

After purchasing this deal, you’ll need to visit the merchant’s website to complete redemption. Learn more here.

To qualify for the package incentives, new members must sign up for auto-renewal of the Costco membership using a Visa® credit or debit card. If a member elects not to sign up for auto-renewal, incentives will not be mailed.

Valid only for new members and those whose memberships expired prior to April 1, 2020

Not valid for the renewal of an existing Costco membership

Offer is valid at all US Costco locations. Find a location near you.

Valid at U.S. Costco locations only

