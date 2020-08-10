Costco memberships are effectively FREE with this $80 credit deal

Groupon offers a 1-year Costco Membership bundled with a $40 gift card in-store and a $40 credit for online shopping for $60. Delivery arrives via email. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $60 for the membership itself. Today’s added credits make it effectively FREE and then some. This is a rare chance to save at Costco, so now is the time to jump in before the holiday season rolls around in a few months. Costco offers just about everything under the sun at bulk prices, making it a great way to save during these uncertain times. Full terms and conditions below.
Unsure of where your local Costco can be found? Jump over to the find a store tool to identify your nearest location. You can also browse all of Costco’s on-going specials over on this landing page, if you’d like to sweeten the deal even further.
Terms and Conditions:
- After purchasing this deal, you’ll need to visit the merchant’s website to complete redemption. Learn more here.
- To qualify for the package incentives, new members must sign up for auto-renewal of the Costco membership using a Visa® credit or debit card. If a member elects not to sign up for auto-renewal, incentives will not be mailed.
- Valid only for new members and those whose memberships expired prior to April 1, 2020
- Not valid for the renewal of an existing Costco membership
- Offer is valid at all US Costco locations. Find a location near you.
- Valid at U.S. Costco locations only
