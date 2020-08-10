CleanKey helps you avoid germs on doors and buttons: 2-pack now $17

When there is a nasty virus on the loose, touching surfaces in public areas can be risky. The CleanKey Mini Antimicrobial Brass Stylus lets you open doors and push buttons without making contact, meaning you should avoid the germs. You can pick up this pocket-sized gadget now for $16.99 (Orig. $19) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to the CDC, coronaviruses can live on surfaces for hours. This means an infected person can leave behind an unwelcome gift, which you may pick up later in the day. While handwashing is important, the easiest way to solve this problem is by avoiding such surfaces.

The CleanKey helps you navigate the outside world without getting your hands dirty. The device has grippy sides and a precision point for pushing buttons and operating touchscreens. It’s small enough to take anywhere and strong enough for even the stickiest elevator controls.

Made from brass containing 60% copper, CleanKey also has antimicrobial qualities. The device kills up to 99% of germs, including bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and fungi. In addition, the surface is easy to clean with a disinfectant wipe or wire wool.

Each CleanKey comes with a small carabiner, meaning you can attach it to your keychain or your belt for easy access.

This two-pack is worth $19, but you can get yours now for just $16.99. For even bigger savings, you can also grab a 3-pack for $21.99 (Orig. $29) or a 5-pack for just $34.99 (Orig. $49).

