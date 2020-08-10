Foot Locker’s Flash Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more

Foot Locker is updating your sneakers for a new season with 25% off orders of $50 when you apply promo code SUN25 at checkout. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Nike Epic React Flyknit 3 for men is currently on sale for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes are sure to boost your next workout with cushioned and supportive material. Its curved outsole promotes quick movements and they’re lightweight. You can choose from several fun color options and the slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas Savings Event that’s offering up to 25% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 $142 (Orig. $200)
- adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes $105 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Zoom Gravity Shoes $52 (Orig. $90)
- Nike React Presto Shoes $82 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 3 $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 $64 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $90 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Air Max 720 $109 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 $82 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $94 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
