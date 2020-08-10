Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro nears Amazon low at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $119.99 shipped. Originally $249, it still fetches that much in new condition right now and today’s deal is within $1 of its all-time low. Ring’s high-end Video Doorbell Pro is among the best the company has to offer. It brings 1080p video recording, battery-power, and two-way talking capabilities to the table and only takes around 5-minutes to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Anker’s eufy Video Doorbell packs 1080p functionality and is a great option, especially since it’s on sale for $100 shipped right now. Down from its $30 going rate, it’s rare that we see a drop like this on the recently-updated eufy 1080p Video Doorbell.

Opt for the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell to save some cash. It’s $90 shipped at Amazon and still delivers an eye on your front porch just the same. The main difference here is that you’re losing out on video quality, as it’s 720p instead of 1080p.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

