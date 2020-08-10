Anker’s annual back to school sale is now live at Amazon. Headlining is the new PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $149.99 when promo code AKTBTDOCK is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a $50 savings from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new all-time low. As one half of Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 offerings, this model delivers a more compact design with seven I/O options, including USB-A and C ports, card readers, and more. It’s a great companion for the latest MacBooks from Apple, if you’re looking to add a notable number of ports to the mix. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout today is eufy’s new Smart Lock Touch Door Lock at $199.99. Today’s deal is a 20% discount and the best offer we’ve tracked so far. With a sleek design and built-in fingerprint scanner, this smart door lock is an easy add-on to any existing setup. It offers four ways to unlock, including the integrated keypad, fingerprint scanner, eufy app, or your existing keys. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Anker back to school deals:

Jump over to our daily smartphone accessories roundup for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. For a more robust charging option, consider checking out this deal on Sabrent’s 114W desktop charger, as well.

Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt Dock features:

Comprehensive Connectivity: Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, USB-C and USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and SD card/microSD card slots—all in a single compact device.

Powerful Charging: Connect the included AC power cord to the wall and connect the Thunderbolt 3 port to your laptop to provide a charge up to 45W.

High-Speed, High-Def: USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 10 Gbps, while SD and microSD card slots allow you to manage your photos at up to 312MB/s. An HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!