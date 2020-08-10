Timex takes 50% off hundreds of styles and extra 20% off your purchase

Timex is offering 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick for men is the Fairfield Chronograph Leather Watch that’s currently on sale for $64 and originally was priced at $129. This watch is very stylish with a large face and two color options to choose from. It has a light-up watch dial to see the time clearly at night and is water-resistant up to 30-meters. It can also easily be dressed up or down and is a classic style that can be worn for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Savings Event that’s offering up to 25% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!