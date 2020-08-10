Turtle Beach, a trusted name in the gaming headset community, is launching a new line of “Work and School from Home” headsets with prices designed to fit any budget. Turtle Beach’s latest headsets start at just $30 and include USB sound enhancers, over-ear options, and even some in-ear models. If you’re finding that you’re working from home or handling next semester without visiting campus, having a quality headset is a must.

If you’re finding that work or school will take place at home for the foreseeable future, Turtle Beach’s latest headset and accessory lineup is perfect for you. Including three headsets and a USB sound enhancer, this line of audio accessories will take your setup to the next level.

We’ll start with the most budget-focused part of the bunch that’s designed to work with all 3.5mm headsets, the Atlas Edge. This USB sound enhancer for PC offers mic monitoring, immersive Waves Nx 3D Audio, Turtle Beach’s Control Studio suite, and a 60-inch cable. This combines to provide you with an extended range of movement and a high-end audio experience for just $29.95, which is built to be in everyone’s budget. Just plug your existing headset and enjoy features that you might not have had before.

Mic monitoring can be crucial when working from home or taking classes in your bedroom. It pipes your microphone’s audio back into the headset since some pairs can block out ambient noise. This assists you in not yelling because you can’t hear yourself talking, which can lead to a pleasant experience both for those in your home or on the other end of the call.

Stay compact with the Battle Buds bundle

If over-ear headphones aren’t really your style, the Battle Buds offer those who prefer earbuds a great option. There’s a removable high-quality boom mic, so you can choose whether you have audio going to Zoom or not. Plus, the compact design here is great for on-the-go and mobile usage. It easily fits into a backpack and be used anywhere, be it a coffee shop, the couch, or the library. Available in two colors (black/silver or white/teal), the Battle Buds with Atlas Edge will run you just $49.95.

Step it up with the Atlas One bundle

The Turtle Beach Atlas One bundle includes the Atlas One headset and the Atlas Edge USB audio enhancer. This is for those who don’t have a quality headset and are wanting to pick one up that includes memory foam cushions and noise-isolation. The built-in microphone here has a flip-to-mute feature that easily tells you whether the audio is hot or not. Plus, this kit is just $69.95, making it a great option for those who want to pick up a whole kit without dropping tons of cash.

Go premium with the Elite Atlas bundle

While Turtle Beach aims to keep things fairly budget-focused, the Elite Atlas bundle steps things up even more. Offering premium build quality, “pro audio”, and high-end performance, the Elite Atlas offers Turtle Beach’s best microphone technology yet. This is great if you’re wanting to experience a high-end setup for longer conference calls or multiple classes back-to-back. You can upgrade your setup for $114.95, which is pretty great considering it comes with both the headset and the Atlas Edge USB audio enhancer.

