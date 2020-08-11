Amazon household essentials sale from $1: Tide/Gain laundry pods, much more

Amazon is now offering an extra $10 off $40 household essentials purchases. You’ll find quite a massive selection of goods eligible here from laundry detergent and dishwasher liquid to cleaning supplies, Febreeze products, and much more. You can now score a pair of Tide Laundry Detergent Pod containers for $30.74 shipped. Simply add two 96-count containers to your cart via Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly as much as $44 or more, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and great chance to score 192 loads of laundry at a nice discount. Featuring “detergent, stain remover, and color protector,” these Tide pods are compatible with both hot and cold loads in just about all machines. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. Head below for Gain deals, additional details, and more.

The same deal as above applies to the unscented Tide PODS containers as well as on the comparable Gain Flings!. Coming in at the same price as today’s Tide options, you can also score 192 loads of Gain Flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs in both the original scent or Blissful Breeze for just under $31 shipped as well. Just make sure you opt for Subscribe & Save and add two containers to your cart, just like today’s lead deal, to redeem the special deals. Historical pricing comparisons and customer ratings on these options are nearly identical to the Tide Pods above as well.

But as we mentioned above, there is a giant selection of items eligible for the extra $10 in savings today. You can browse through everything right here starting from just $1. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more and take a look at the ongoing Amazon Big Summer Sale while you’re at it.

More on the Tide Laundry Detergent Pod:

Tide PODS consist of up to 90% active ingredients, so you can be sure that you’re paying for clean not for water

10x the cleaning power (Stain Removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand)

Reveal our brightest clean yet for brighter brights and whiter whites

3 in 1 technology: detergent, stain remover, color protector. Dissolves in both hot & cold water. Keep out of reach of children.

