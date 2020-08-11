DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 starts at $100 as it falls to new Amazon lows

Amazon is offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal for $99.99 shipped. Upgrade to the Combo Kit for $119.99 shipped. Normally $119 and $140, today’s deal marks all-time lows on both items. If you’re wanting to upgrade your mobile photography or videography capabilities, DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 is the perfect tool for the job. It can hold just about any smartphone, either iPhone or Android, and stabilize it for rock-steady video or pictures. This is great for taking long exposure photos or capturing a video while walking, running, or doing anything else that would normally shake the camera. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you need to stabilize a DSLR or mirrorless camera? Zhiyun’s Crane M2 is on sale for $161.50 shipped right now. The Crane M2 is designed to hold devices larger than your smartphone, including action cameras and smaller mirrorless DSLRs.

However, those on a tighter budget can achieve smartphone stabilization without the DJI namesake to save even more. We’ve found that Amazon’s #1 best-selling stabilizer is available right now for $89 shipped. Like today’s lead deal, it is also designed for smartphones only, making it the perfect purchase taking your mobile photo and video game to the next level.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

  • Capture Stabilized Handheld Footage
  • Folds down for Storage
  • Redesigned Handle and Ports
  • A comfortable grip fits perfectly in palm, enabling to create without limitations. Grips = 15 Degree Angle

