Zhiyun’s Crane M2 mirrorless/smartphone gimbal hits new low of $161.50 shipped

Zhiyun is offering its Crane M2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $161.40 shipped with the code CRANEM2 at checkout. Down from its $269 list price and $199 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you shoot with an iPhone, Android, or even mirrorless camera, this gimbal is the perfect addition to your videography kit. Zhiyun has a full list of compatible cameras, and most of Sony’s APS-C lineup, alongside quite a few Panasonic, Canon, and even GoPro cameras are included. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. It’s available at Amazon for $119 shipped and is perfect for mobile videographers. The main drawback here is that it’s specifically designed to be used with a phone, so there is no dedicated camera support like you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, get smartphone stabilization without the DJI namesake to save even more. Amazon’s #1 best-selling stabilizer is available right now for $89 shipped. It is also designed for smartphones only, making it the perfect purchase for those on tighter budgets.

Zhiyun Crane M2 Gimbal features:

To make every one a true filmmaker of their daily lives, ZHIYUN brings a new handheld stabilizer designed for multiple devices for users of all levels. Featuring a more easy-to-use quick setup system and smart lock design, as well as six creative operation modes, CRANE-M2 easily goes wherever you go and offers endless possibilities to your everyday creation.

