GAP Factory’s Friends and Family Sale takes up to 50% off with deals from $8

GAP Factory is having a Friends and Family Sale that’s taking up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code GFEXTRA at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Athletic Taper Jeans with GAPFlex are a standout from this sale at $27. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $60. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and have a flattering dark wash that’s versatile. You can also easily pair these jeans with the Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt that’s priced at just $8 for a casual look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Nike Sale that’s going on now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

