Nike’s taking up to 40% off new sale styles: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, much more

- Aug. 11th 2020 8:55 am ET

0

Nike takes up to 40% off its latest sale styles including popular running shoes, trainers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Odyssey React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes are our top pick from this sale. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $75. These shoes have a lightweight, flexible material that promotes a natural stride and it also has cushioning to promote comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Nike customers and they’re available in several color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Court Royale Slip-On Sneakers are another standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $44, which is $11 off the original rate. These shoes are a perfect option for everyday wear and will pair nicely with jeans, leggings, shorts, or dresses alike. Plus, the slip-on design adds convenience, especially when getting ready for school.

Our top picks for women include:

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
