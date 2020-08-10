Stay in shape with home fitness gear on sale at Amazon starting from $12

- Aug. 10th 2020 4:13 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Core Max Smart Abs and Total Body Workout Cardio Home Gym Resistance Bands for $14.60 Prime shipped. Today’s deal is around 25% off from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re wanting to get fit while staying at home, this is a great option. These are designed to function with your Core Max 2.0 to help you stay toned at home. Just eight exercises for eight minutes a day is designed to keep you in shape. There are three levels of resistance here, providing the ability to workout no matter your fitness level. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for other great fitness deals as part of Amazon’s Big Summer Sale event.

Other fitness gear on sale:

Looking for other great deals? be sure to check out our Amazon guide which is constantly updated with the best sales. Right now, the online retail giant is running the Big Summer Sale event, which we’re actively covering the best sales from, so be sure to check back frequently.

Core Max Home Gym features:

  • UNIQUE DESIGN: these resistance bands are designed specifically to attach to your Core Max. Just clip them on and you’re ready to go
  • CHALLENGE: feel like stepping it up a notch? Pick up these resistance bands to enhance your workout
  • TONE: these resistance bands are especially great for toning your arms

Best Amazon Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

