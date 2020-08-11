Nike sunglasses from just $40 during today’s Hautelook Flash Sale, more

- Aug. 11th 2020 12:34 pm ET

0

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Sunglass Event takes up to 70% off Nike, Ermenegildo Zegna, PUMA, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Nike Fly Square Sport Sunglasses are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $105, however during the event you can find them for just $40. This style is a great option for baseball season, golfing, casual events, and much more. The durable frame is lightweight and the lens feature 100% UV protection. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Hautelook sunglass sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to update your workout gear with Nike’s latest sale that’s offering up to 40% off shoes, apparel, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nike

Nike
Haute

About the Author