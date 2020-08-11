Nike sunglasses from just $40 during today’s Hautelook Flash Sale, more

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Sunglass Event takes up to 70% off Nike, Ermenegildo Zegna, PUMA, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Nike Fly Square Sport Sunglasses are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $105, however during the event you can find them for just $40. This style is a great option for baseball season, golfing, casual events, and much more. The durable frame is lightweight and the lens feature 100% UV protection. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Hautelook sunglass sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to update your workout gear with Nike’s latest sale that’s offering up to 40% off shoes, apparel, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!