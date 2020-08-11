Ninja’s Indoor Grill + Air Fryer now $113 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $112.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $210, this model currently sells for $199 at Walmart in new condition and is now matching our previous refurbished mention. Just for comparison sake, while this isn’t the dehydrator-ready AG301 model, it is also more than $100 less expensive right now. The AG300 is still a combination grill/countertop oven cooker with the ability to sear, sizzle, and air fry your meals. It can grill a “NY strip steak dinner in just 11-minutes.” Adjustable temperature settings support a wide variety of recipes alongside the “cyclonic grilling technology,” and splatter shield. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

You can save another $20+ by going with this Cuisinart Electric Griddler options instead, although it certainly won’t offer up air frying like the lead deal. But if it’s just a simple cook top you’re after for breakfasts and quick meals, something like the Presto Cool Touch Electric Indoor Grill at just $36 is a great way to save even more cash on a 4+ star-rated solution.

Speaking of kitchenware, today’s Gold Box is offering nearly 40% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware along with everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub. You’ll also want to browse through the Amazon Big Summer Sale kitchenware deals starting from $4.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology.

