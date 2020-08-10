As part of its massive new Summer Sale event, we are now tracking a number of notable Amazon kitchenware deals. One standout is the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker from $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and $20 or more, today’s offer is 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Target is charging $17+ right now for comparison. This model can handle six eggs at once with support for various cooking methods. Not only can it cook soft- and hard-boiled eggs, it also comes with poaching and omelet trays as well as a recipe book, and measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more Amazon kitchenware deals from the Summer Sale event.

New Amazon kitchenware deals:

Outside of the Amazon kitchenware deals above, you’ll also want to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more. Amazon is offering Instant Pot’s smart Alexa-ready 6-quart multi cooker at $50 off, not to mention this highly-rated 20-ounce Prepworks Measuring Cup.

While Prime Day might be delayed this year, the new Summer Sale is here to fill the void. And there’s a whole lot more than Amazon kitchenware deals on tap here. Head over to our main coverage of the new sale for additional details and even more discounts.

More on the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker:

Amazon kitchenware deals: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it. This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, individual omelets, and all within minutes of the push start button.

