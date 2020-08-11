Save 23% on Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Lamps at 2020 lows starting at $155

- Aug. 11th 2020 11:11 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light for $169.99 shipped. Down from its $220 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats previous discounts by $10, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to more peacefully go to sleep at night or wake up in the morning, this Philips SmartSleep light is here to help. Alongside four lighting themes, there’s also a 2.4A USB charging port, eight wake up sounds, and FM radio support. Plus, it pairs with your smartphone and uses a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to offer tips on how to get a better night’s rest by measuring your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 510 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the smartphone connected features are also in luck, as Amazon is offering the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp for $154.95. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer marks a 23% discount like the lead deal and marks the best we’ve seen this year. This option packs most of the features you’ll find above, but without the sleep recommendations. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Or for something even more affordable, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light enters with a more affordable $50 price tag. You aren’t getting anywhere near the same level of wake up or sleep lighting options as either of the aforementioned options, but it’ll still gently wake you each morning. 

Philips SmartSleep Connected Light features:

Philips Somneo Connected is the Sleep & Wake-up Light designed with a suite of connected, customizable features to help you relax to sleep, and wake up naturally and well-rested. With sunset and sunrise simulation, personalized settings for light and sound, and a light-guided relaxation exercise that brings you to a sleep-conducive state when it’s time for bed, Philips Somneo can help you fall asleep effectively and wake up with energy.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
