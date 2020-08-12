Citizen, Fossil, + Timex watches and accessories are up to 55% off at Amazon

Today we’ve spotted a variety of Citizen, Fossil, and Timex watches + accessories up to 55% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Citizen Stainless Steel Watch for $93.83 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within $0.83 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish watch features a silver stainless steel bracelet, blue dial, and Chronograph that tracks time for up to 60-minutes. Wearers are bound to appreciate its ability to show both 12 and 24-hour time formats alongside today’s date. Citizen backs this model with a 5-year warranty. Ratings are still rolling for this model, but Citizen watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $61.

If nothing above seems up your alley, that shouldn’t be a problem as we have Timex’s Southview Blackout Watch at $56 alongside others priced from $36 at Amazon. Timex Southview boasts a black leather strap and dark dial that’s adorned by Roman numerals. Its case is comprised of brass with seals that resist water in depths of up to 30-meters.

Citizen Stainless Steel Watch features:

Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet

Blue Dial

1 Second Chronograph Measures up to 60 Minutes, 12/24 Hour Time, Date

5-year limited manufacturer’s , with an additional 1-year upon registering your watch with Citizen

