Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Callaway, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, ASICS, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Callaway Ottoman 1/4 Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during this sale you can find it for $32. This pullover is great for golfing with stretch material or can be worn during casual events as well. It’s nice to layer and comes in four versatile color options. It also looks nice paired with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the whole sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes are another standout and they’re currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $70. They’re a great option for workouts but also nice for walking or everyday wear. With over 2,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Foot Locker’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $50 or more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!