Get the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System feat. AI coaching for $229

Going to the gym isn’t easy right now. But with the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System, you can get a full-body workout at home. Based around stretch bands, this kit uses sensors and AI technology to provide personal coaching. You can pick it up now for $229 (Orig. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: HYFIT20.

Even at the best of times, squeezing trips to the gym into a hectic schedule can seem impossible. On the flipside, many of us don’t have the money or space for a full home gym.

HYFIT is the perfect solution for this problem. Described by TechnoGym as the “next generation of workout gear,” this kit is based around resistance training. When you want to get in some reps, you simply hook up the supplied bands and open the companion app on your phone or smartwatch.

You can do over 80 different exercises with HYFIT, and the app provides videos from professional coaches. In addition, the system has built-in sensors that track your movements. This allows the app to record data for 13 different parameters in real-time, and provide intelligent feedback.

The pack includes two adjustable resistance bands, two ergonomic handles, two sets of ultra-comfortable wrist and ankle bands, and a door anchor made from titanium.

It’s normally priced at $299, but you can pick up the complete HYFIT Smart Portable Training System now for just $229 with promo code: HYFIT20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!