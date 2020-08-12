Get the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System feat. AI coaching for $229

- Aug. 12th 2020 2:54 pm ET

0

Going to the gym isn’t easy right now. But with the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System, you can get a full-body workout at home. Based around stretch bands, this kit uses sensors and AI technology to provide personal coaching. You can pick it up now for $229 (Orig. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: HYFIT20.

Even at the best of times, squeezing trips to the gym into a hectic schedule can seem impossible. On the flipside, many of us don’t have the money or space for a full home gym.

HYFIT is the perfect solution for this problem. Described by TechnoGym as the “next generation of workout gear,” this kit is based around resistance training. When you want to get in some reps, you simply hook up the supplied bands and open the companion app on your phone or smartwatch.

You can do over 80 different exercises with HYFIT, and the app provides videos from professional coaches. In addition, the system has built-in sensors that track your movements. This allows the app to record data for 13 different parameters in real-time, and provide intelligent feedback.

The pack includes two adjustable resistance bands, two ergonomic handles, two sets of ultra-comfortable wrist and ankle bands, and a door anchor made from titanium.

It’s normally priced at $299, but you can pick up the complete HYFIT Smart Portable Training System now for just $229 with promo code: HYFIT20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author