Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED light strips come in 16- and 66-feet lengths from $19

- Aug. 12th 2020 5:11 pm ET

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled RGB LED Light Strip for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code QZZ8YXKB at checkout. Down from its $26 going rate, today’s deal is right in line with what we normally see offered for discounts on Govee’s Wi-Fi LED strips. This model packs built-in Wi-Fi connectivity so it can work with Alexa and a smartphone application without you being close to the unit. Because of this, you’ll find simple voice controls and the ability to change the colors remotely. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If 16.4-feet isn’t long enough, Govee’s 65.6-feet Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip is down to $43.99 shipped with the code KTBNDXOP at Amazon. Down from its $64 going rate, today’s deal is one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked on a 66-foot strip. This model doesn’t natively support Alexa, but you’ll find Wi-Fi connectivity here. It reaches up to 65.6-feet by way of two 32.8-feet strips. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a motion-activated LED strip, check out this deal that we tracked earlier today. It’s on sale for $15.50 Prime shipped and is rechargeable when the light dies, which also means it doesn’t have to stay plugged-in to function.

Govee Alexa-enabled LED Strip features:

VOICE-CONTROLLED SMART LIGHTS: Ask Alexa or Google Assistant to easily turn your WiFi LED lights strip on/off, dim to your desired brightness level, or change color to set the perfect mood for your morning routine, dinner party, or movie night. (Cannot connect to 5G WiFi)

