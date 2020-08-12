New Balance updates your sneakers with up to $50 off your order

New Balance is offering $25 off orders of $100 or $50 off purchases of $200 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. NB Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 860v10 Running Shoes that are currently on sale for $105 and originally were priced at $140. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and supportive. This style is said to be great when running on pavement, trails, or a treadmill alike and comes in three fun color options. With over 430 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.3/5 stars from New Balance customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to update your workout gear with Nike’s latest sale that’s offering up to 40% off shoes, apparel, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!