Latest Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bag discounts are up to 50% off at Amazon

Today we’ve spotted a nice selection of Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags up to 50% off at Amazon. Our favorite from the bunch is Osprey’s Apogee Laptop Backpack for $49.93 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $44. This fashionable backpack features a red colorway that’s likely to stand out from most. Inside you’ll find a large main compartment that boasts dedicated 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad pockets. Along the front you’ll find a quick access area that has a soft interior that prevents smartphones and other devices from getting scratched. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $19.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Buckner Small Commuter: $203 (Reg. $248)
- Timbuk2 Nomad Clamshell Hanging: $19 (Reg. $39)
- Timbuk2 Lug Launch Pack: $122 (Reg. $149)
- Osprey Questa: $56 (Reg. $90)
- Osprey Arcane Duffel: $43 (Reg. $84)
- Osprey Rolling Transporter 120 Duffel: $188 (Reg. $235)
Haven’t had your fill of bag deals? No worries, as we still have another live roundup of more Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags priced as low as $51.50. All of these discounts are available at Amazon, with the lead deal featuring a colorful bag that’s ready to accommodate an 11-inch iPad Pro.
Osprey Apogee Backpack features:
- Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptops)
- Front panel organization pocket with key clip
- Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets
- Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point
- Magazine/document sleeve with internal organization in the main compartment
- Upper side compression straps with tuckaway garage
