Latest Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bag discounts are up to 50% off at Amazon

Today we’ve spotted a nice selection of Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags up to 50% off at Amazon. Our favorite from the bunch is Osprey’s Apogee Laptop Backpack for $49.93 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $44. This fashionable backpack features a red colorway that’s likely to stand out from most. Inside you’ll find a large main compartment that boasts dedicated 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad pockets. Along the front you’ll find a quick access area that has a soft interior that prevents smartphones and other devices from getting scratched. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $19.

More bags on sale:

Haven’t had your fill of bag deals? No worries, as we still have another live roundup of more Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags priced as low as $51.50. All of these discounts are available at Amazon, with the lead deal featuring a colorful bag that’s ready to accommodate an 11-inch iPad Pro.

Osprey Apogee Backpack features:

Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptops)

Front panel organization pocket with key clip

Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point

Magazine/document sleeve with internal organization in the main compartment

Upper side compression straps with tuckaway garage

