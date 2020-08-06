Amazon cuts Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags as low as $21

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice selection of Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags discounted as low as $21. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Classic X-Small Messenger Bag in Hazard for $51.78 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked for this specific offering. This standout style boasts a colorful look that’s ready to accommodate an 11-inch iPad Pro or something similar. Inside you’ll find several organizational compartments in addition to a pocket for stowing your water bottle. The bag’s interior is accompanied by a TPU liner that’s easy to wipe down and keep clean. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find many other bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

The list above isn’t all of the bags that are readily available for a discounted price. Yesterday we found even more Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil bags up to 50% off. Oh, and Herschel fans can shop its Back to School Sale to find similarly-high savings.

Timbuk2 X-Small Messenger Bag features:

THE CLASSIC MESSENGER: The original Timbuk2 messenger improved by 30 years of expertise

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Internal organizer for laptop, pens, phones, and other small stuff; Internal slash pocket provides padded, firm place to store files; Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap; Internal water bottle pocket

CLEVER EXTRAS: Low profile top grab handle for easy heave-ho; Partially concealed flap buckles with bottom compression straps for subtle and secure closure; Smart hook and loop placement for fast, easy closure and reduced sweater-pilling; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!