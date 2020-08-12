Work from the couch with Sauder’s Coffee Table at $136.50, more up to 60% off

Today at Amazon we’ve found a couple of notable coffee table discounts that are up to 60% off. Our favorite is the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table for $136.69 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a week or so. Today’s offer shaves $43 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in well over a year. Once you’ve added this coffee table to your space, you’ll be ready to tackle work from the couch. This is thanks to a lift-top design that moves up and towards you, making your laptop or tablet more comfortable to use. Yet another perk is internal storage that’s perfect for stowing tech, blankets, and more. Once collapsed, this piece of furniture measures 43.1- by 19.5- by 19-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another coffee table on sale.

We’ve also spotted that Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Sliding-Top Coffee Table for $128.20 shipped. Until now, this offering has fetched $300, allowing you to cash in while it’s 60% off and at an all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mid-century modern coffee table boasts a unique slide-out design that sets it apart from most. Opening it up reveals a large amount of storage that’s perfect for tidily stowing remotes, magazines, and more. Measurements when closed work out to 47- by 24- by 13-inches. Reviews are still rolling in, but Amazon Rivet furniture is reputable.

Want to wow each of your friends? If so, be sure to check out Hachi Infinite M1. It projects a screen onto any surface, potentially turning your new coffee table into a computing device. Even better, it can be oriented towards a wall to create a 100-inch screen that’s great for catching up on movies or for playing your favorite video games. Read our release coverage to learn more.

Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table features:

Hidden storage compartment and shelf

Open shelves for storage and display. Finished on all sides for versatile placement

Coffee table dimensions – 43 1/8” W x 19 ½” D x 19” H | Top Height measurement – 23 5/8” | Please refer to product pictures for a better view of table’s dimensions

