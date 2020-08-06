Few things feel as futuristic as a touchscreen projector that lights up a desk. Microsoft is perhaps the closest a big-name company has gotten with its premium Studio desktops, but even these are nothing like Hachi Infinite M1. This new offering illuminates a desk or the wall, allowing you to play a game or check email and then quickly reorient it to watch a movie when the mood strikes. Its operating system is based on Android, potentially opening it up to a large number of supported apps at launch. Continue reading to learn more.

Hachi Infinite M1: A touchscreen projector for your desk

After years of testing Hachi Infinite M1, it’s finally ready to make its official debut. It comes in an easy-to-carry package that’s powered by a built-in battery. Screen resolution tops out at 720p, which isn’t great, but is on par with many of Anker’s portable projectors.

Hachi touts that owners can use it on any surface and “responsiveness [is] on par with capacitive displays.” It projects 600 ANSI lumens, which is pretty bright when compared to similarly sized units. A built-in HDMI port ensures it’s ready for console gaming, perhaps offering up a new way to enjoy your soon-to-be-released PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Pricing

Hachi Infinite M1 is now available for pre-order. Pricing is set at $999, which isn’t too bad, considering that it can be used on a desk or wall. While it’s not as bright and doesn’t have as high of a resolution as something like VAVA’s 4K Laser Projector, it still manages to come in at a cost that’s significantly less.

9to5Toys’ Take

From my home office to the living room, I do my best to keep clutter in every space to a minimum. This is why I love the idea of Hachi Infinite M1. Not only does it tackle several different use-cases, everything is done in a clean and minimalistic way. Keeping this on top of a desk is bound to give any office a futuristic look when compared to the styling of most monitors.

While it may look fantastic, it’s still unclear just how functional this touchscreen projector will actually be to use. Given the fact that it runs Android, you should be able to run a vast number of apps, but it’s uncertain how many will be optimized for an interface like this. Using peripherals while looking down doesn’t seem great either, likely preventing this from being a productivity-focused device. Setting that aside, it does seem like a fun solution for playing games, watching movies, and other tablet-like activities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!