Allen Edmonds offers huge discounts! Save an extra 30% off clearance styles

Allen Edmonds Last Call Sale is offering up to 75% off with an extra 30% off your total. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Look polished all fall long with the Cornwallis Oxford Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Shoes. Originally priced at $395, however during the sale you can find them for $250. These dress shoes are cushioned for added comfort and look great paired with jeans or slacks alike. This style comes in two color options and have unique details that will really make your outfit stand out. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Allen Edmonds customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out the Banana Republic Pre-Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off sale and 40% off sitewide.

