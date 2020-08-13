FandangoNOW offers 4K and HD movies at just $5: Sicario, Red, Divergent, more

FandangoNOW is offering a selection of hit movies for just $5 in HD and 4K to own. One of our favorites is Sicario in 4K, which generally goes for $14 at Google Play in HD when not on sale there. In Sicario, which is a critcally acclaimed thriller, you’ll find an idealistic FBI agent who’s recruited by a government task-force official to take down a drug lord. This pulse-pounding suspense/thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat for the entire movie. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to swing by FandangoNOW to view everything on sale or head below for more of our top picks, and also how to watch these movies on other streaming services.

Now, you might not want to use yet another movie streaming service to watch these titles. If that’s the case, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. While it doesn’t work with all titles listed here, a vast majority will transfer the movie license from FandangoNOW to your favorite service (Prime, iTunes, VUDU, etc.) with ease. We’ve got a handy guide that walks you through setup, so be sure to give that a look before picking up your next title.

Our favorite $5 movies:

More about Sicario:

From the director of PRISONERS comes this taut, critically acclaimed thriller filled with pulse-pounding suspense. After an idealistic FBI agent (Emily Blunt) is recruited by a government task-force official (Josh Brolin) to pursue a drug lord, she begins a perilous mission that forces her to question everything she believes—and pits her against a shadowy consultant (Oscar® winner Benicio Del Toro) with a dangerous agenda.

