Cole Haan sneakers, dress shoes and more from $25 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Cole Haan Flash sale takes up to 60% off popular styles of dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the Wells Dual Gore Slip-On Shoes that are currently on sale for $100, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes add convienience with its slip-on style and its polished leather will elevate any look. They’re also cushioned to promote all-day comfort and will pair nicely with khaki pants, slacks, or jeans. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Best Sellers Sale that offers select styles for $40 and under.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Margo Leather Sneakers are currently on sale for $90 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes will look great with jeans, shorts, dresses, joggers, and more. They also have a fun scalloped detail and leather logo that adds a stylish element.

Our top picks for women include:

