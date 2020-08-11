Cole Haan has huge savings with best-sellers for $40 and under + free shipping

Update your shoes during Cole Haan’s Flash Sale that has its best-sellers for $40 and under. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Feathercraft Grand Penny Loafer that’s currently marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $180. These shoes are timeless and can easily be dressed up or down. They’re cushioned for comfort and lightweight for added convenience. These shoes are sure to give you a polished look wherever you go and are rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

