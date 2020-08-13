Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro hits Amazon all-time low at $279

- Aug. 13th 2020 6:42 am ET

$279
0

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $279 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal saves you $20 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also the best price we’ve tracked to date by $10.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro accessories arrive with a completely new design, including an integrated stand that props up your device at just the right angle while in-use. There’s a full Magic Keyboard, which has been recreated from the previous-generation, for more tactile feedback. It also brings an extra USB-C port to the mix, making it easier to power-up and utilize additional accessories. I’ve had this keyboard since launch, and much like our hands-on review, I can also say that it lives up to the hype.

Ditch the floating design and go with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio instead at $170. That’s a small savings from the regular price but a big drop from today’s featured deal. You’ll of course miss out on the Magic Keyboard’s defining feature, but you’ll still get the new keyboard here along with integrated charging features and more.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with fresh deals throughout the week. Check out all of the latest price drops on MacBook Pros, iPhone accessories, and more right here.

Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard features:

  • The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.
  • It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.
  • With a new floating cantilever design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$279
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp