Keep‌ ‌your ‌home‌ ‌germ-free‌ ‌with‌ ‌this‌ ‌Pocket-Sized‌ ‌UV‌ ‌Sterilizer,‌ $39 ‌(Orig.‌ ‌$59)‌

- Aug. 13th 2020 6:30 pm ET

0

In public spaces, germs spread easily. The Rockubot® Pocket-Size Mini UV-C Sterilizer blasts away any bugs on surfaces to help you stay healthy. You can get it now for just $38.99 (Orig. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to scientific research, your smartphone screen is home to 10 times more germs than the average toilet seat. That’s a scary statistic at the best of times, and hygiene is more important than ever right now.

With Rockubot, you can sanitize your phone, your keys, your mug, and many other items almost instantly. This handheld device blasts out UV-C light, which kills 99% of germs, bacteria, and viruses. It works on any surface, and it’s completely safe.

To use Rockubot, you simply turn on the light and pass it over the surface you want to sterilize. In just five seconds, any surface germs are wiped out. Along with the items mentioned above, you can disinfect toys, doorknobs, mugs, cutlery, masks, laptops, keyboards, and more.

Because the Rockubot is pocket-sized, you can take it anywhere. This means you can easily sterilize surfaces in shared spaces, including handles, levers, buttons, and touchscreens.

It usually retails for $59, but you can get the Rockubot® Pocket-Size Mini UV-C Sterilizer now for just $38.99 — that is 35% off MSRP.

