Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer is just $14, a new Amazon all-time low

- Aug. 13th 2020 7:14 am ET

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Plug-in Dimmer for $14.11 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $40 or more at other retailers like Home Depot with today’s deal deliver a new all-time low that’s $8 under our previous mention. Leviton’s Decora Smart Plug differs from other options on the market with dimmer functionality via the free smartphone app. Instead of just on or off, you’ll be able to dim lights and more. This model is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems, while the app delivers additional iOS functionality. Best of all? No need to use a hub, as this Wi-Fi-enabled device can be used by itself. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for a smart plug, sans any dimming functionality, there are plenty of options out there. You can grab a 2-pack of plugs with Alexa and Assistant compatibility for $14. This is a great option for basic setups built around Amazon or Google’s ecosystems. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We plenty of additional deals in smart home accessories in our ever-updating guide, which you can check out right here. You’ll want to be sure to take a look at Home Depot’s smart lock sale today, as well, which offers notable deals on Schlage accessories, and more.

Leviton Decora Dimmer features:

  • No Hub: Control your home from anywhere via My Leviton app – simply plug in a lamp and dim or brighten via app, voice, or schedule.
  • Capabilities: Schedule lights to adjust when you want including sunrise/sunset, easily create lighting scenes, utilize auto-shutoff feature and vacation (randomization) mode. Easy Wi-Fi lighting for your whole home
  • Voice Control: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants (sold separately). “Alexa, Turn Floor Lamp to 33%.”

