NutriBullet’s 900-Watt PRO Nutrient Extractor Blender now $40 (Reg. up to $80)

Bed Bath and Beyond is now offering the NutriBullet PRO 900-Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender for $39.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches $79+ at Walmart and Target with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. While Amazon’s listing carries an extra on-the-go cup and lid, it is also listed at $80 right now with refurbished models fetching around $47. Its 900-watt motor is capable of crushing “nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale” (among other things), making it as perfect a smoothie blender as it is for more robust meal preparations. Along with the blender base, this bundle also includes a 32-ounce colossal cup, 24-ounce tall cup, a flip-top on-the-go lid, recipe book, and more. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s lead deal puts the 900-watt NutriBullet at the roughly the same price Amazon usually charges for the less-powerful Magic Bullet Blender. Although, you will find a $6 on-page coupon for the Magic Bullet right now, bringing it down below our lead deal. The only other trustworthy option we can find for less would be something like the $20+ Oster My Blend. It is more than capable of whipping your protein shake, but it isn’t quite as powerful as today’s lead deal when it comes to your home chef game.

More on the NutriBullet PRO Blender:

Meet the NutriBullet PRO, the compact and optimized personal blender. You decide what goes in to get the most out of every ingredient, every day. With NutriBullet PRO, healthier living is super simple. Optimized 900-Watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades blend the toughest whole foods into nutritious shakes, smoothies, and nut butters. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle.

