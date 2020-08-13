Fingerprint security highlights the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD at $330

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 2TB USB-C Solid-State Drive for $329.99 shipped. Regularly up to $400, today’s deal is at least $30 off and a new Amazon all-time low. There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s new SSDs, headlined by a built-in fingerprint sensor that brings a new level of security to the party. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside a shock-resistant build to 6-feet. It’s a great option if you’re looking for secure and speedy storage for the latest Macs. We covered all of its notable features in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left solid reviews so far.

Save a bit further and go with the previous-generation model, sans fingerprint features, and get the 2TB T5 at $280. You’ll miss out on some of the latest specs here, including the touch security, but it’s still a speedy option with solid transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

In need of more storage? Don’t miss B&H’s QNAP NAS sale, which offers a handful of different models discounted from $219. You’ll find both 2- and 4-bay configurations included in this promotion, making it easy to jumpstart your own server and begin building out a backup system within your home or business.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

