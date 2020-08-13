Fingerprint security highlights the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD at $330

- Aug. 13th 2020 7:38 am ET

$330
0

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 2TB USB-C Solid-State Drive for $329.99 shipped. Regularly up to $400, today’s deal is at least $30 off and a new Amazon all-time low. There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s new SSDs, headlined by a built-in fingerprint sensor that brings a new level of security to the party. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside a shock-resistant build to 6-feet. It’s a great option if you’re looking for secure and speedy storage for the latest Macs. We covered all of its notable features in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left solid reviews so far.

Save a bit further and go with the previous-generation model, sans fingerprint features, and get the 2TB T5 at $280. You’ll miss out on some of the latest specs here, including the touch security, but it’s still a speedy option with solid transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

In need of more storage? Don’t miss B&H’s QNAP NAS sale, which offers a handful of different models discounted from $219. You’ll find both 2- and 4-bay configurations included in this promotion, making it easy to jumpstart your own server and begin building out a backup system within your home or business.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$330
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

External Hard Drives Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp