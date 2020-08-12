Kickstart a media server with up to $80 off QNAP NAS starting from $219

B&H offers the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS for $469 shipped. Down from its $549 going rate, today’s offer save you 15%, comes within $30 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This 4-bay NAS delivers up to 659MB/s transfer speeds and support for 4K transcoding, ensuring this can handle your Plex library and more. Alongside its four hard drive bays, there’s also two PCIe slots for adding caching with a M.2 SSD, or 10GbE connectivity. This model comes equipped with an upgraded 4GB RAM and there’s also four USB 3.0 ports, dual HDMI outputs, and two Ethernet inputs. Rated 4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below the fold for more NAS deals from $219.

Other notable QNAP NAS deals include:

Now for those who are searching for one even entry-level way to get started with always-on storage, consider the Synology DS120j 1-Bay NAS instead. It’ll only set you back $100 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. Of course, you’ll only be able to insert a single hard drive. But it’s great for those who just want to dip their toes into the world of having a file server.

QNAP 4-Bay NAS features:

Built for office and home environments, the TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features a simply physical design with a PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can be fitted with a QNAP QM2 expansion card for M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or a compatible wireless card to turn this NAS into a wireless access point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!