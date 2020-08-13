Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal/selfie stick drops to Amazon low at $49

VisionMagic (100% positive lifetime feedback, official Zhiyin reseller) via Amazon is offering the Zhiyun Smooth-X Smartphone Gimbal + Case for $48.99 shipped with the code SXTZ3003 at checkout. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked for the bundle and is the best available. Zhiyun’s latest Smooth-X is a unique gimbal that’s designed to stabilize your smartphone while also functioning as a selfie stick. Today’s bundle delivers the Smooth-X, a tripod base, and a carrying case. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon. You can learn more in both our announcement coverage and our hands-on review.

Wanting to take selfies, but find that a full-on gimbal would be a bit much? This selfie stick is just $26 shipped at Amazon. One of the best features with this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Looking for a way to take your smartphone camera game to the next level, but aren’t a huge fan of selfies? Pick up this smartphone hand mount instead. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop nearly $50 on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.

An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.

Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

