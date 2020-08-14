Let Anker’s eufy RoboVac 11S clean the floors instead, now $150 (Reg. $220)

Today only, Woot is offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robotic Vacuum for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $220 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. With 100-minutes of runtime before it returns itself to the included charging base, this is a great no frills model that will keep the floors clean without doing much more than pushing a single button. It sports 1300Pa suction power, drop-sensing tech to avoid falls, an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and remote control. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For an even more affordable alternative, take a look at the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It is currently listed at $128 on Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from over 5,600 customers. While you won’t get the sleek black tempered glass-top cover here, it has much of the same feature set otherwise (auto-return charging, up to 100-minutes of runtime, etc.) and will save you some additional cash as well.

But if you’re looking for a more high-end model, we still have up to 55% off laser-guided ECOVACS models from $320 and even more in our home goods deal hub.

More on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. Walking Speed-10.5 in/s

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

