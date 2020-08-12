Save up to 55% on refurb laser-guided ECOVACS robotic vacuums from $320

Woot is currently offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $419.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will set you back $6 otherwise. Having originally sold for $899, today’s offer amounts to 53% in savings, beats the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon by $179, and marks the best discount to date. Featuring a 200-minute runtime, OZMO 950 comes equipped with smart laser navigation for effortlessly making its way around your home. On top of three cleaning modes, you’ll be able to start a cleaning session with just your voice using Alexa or Assistant, and there’s built-in virtual boundary mapping, as well. Over 200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Find additional details below the fold.

Also on sale today at Woot, the DEEBOT OZMO 920 Robotic Vacuum is down to $319.99 in refurbished condition. Having dropped from its original $699 price tag, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen to date and amounts to 55% in savings. This offering sports similar laser-guided navigation and smart home integration, but with a 110-minute runtime. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 410 customers. Includes the same 90-day warranty as the featured option.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 features:

DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove up to 99.26% of bacteria on floors. The Ecovacs Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, DEEBOT automatically avoids carpets when it mops. Smart NAVI 3. 0: Smart Navi 3. 0 enables DEEBOT to efficiently navigate your home and map your floorplan to your smartphone using laser technology.

