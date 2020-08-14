Gigabyte’s Aero 15X gaming laptop hits a new low of $1,267.50 (Reg. $2,200)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE Aero 15X Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,267.63 shipped. Down from its $2,200 going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This laptop is perfect for couch-based gaming or video editing. The 6-core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics card combine to make a powerhouse of a laptop. You’ll find a 144Hz 1080p screen here, which is great for fast-paced gaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 8/14 @ 4:57 PM: Amazon is offering the Lenovo Ideapad S940 1.8GHz/8GB/256GB Laptop for $699.99 shipped. Down from $1,500, today’s deal marks an all-time low at Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Take a step down when opting for the ASUS TUF 2.1GHz/8GB/256GB Gaming Laptop. It’s available on Amazon for $745 and offers a GTX 1650 graphics card and 120Hz display for a great mobile gaming experience at a lower budget. Just keep in mind that the specs are paired down here, so you’ll need to turn down graphics settings to have a similar experience to today’s lead deal.

If you’re waiting for Microsoft Flight Simulator to launch on Sunday, this is a great computer. It exceeds even the recommended specs for the game, which will give you a killer experience once you take to the skies.

Gigabyte Aero 15X Gaming Laptop features:

15.6″ 5mm Thin Bezel FHD 144Hz Pantone X-Rite 1920×1080 IPS anti-glare display LCD

Intel Core i7-8750H (2.2GHz-4.1GHz) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GDDR5 8GB Max Q Supports NVIDIA Optimus Technology

16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD Windows 10 Home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!