Keep your grill safe with this budget-focused $18 cover (Reg. $26)

Aug. 14th 2020

Home Mall US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Homitt 58-inch 3- to 4-burner Grill Cover for $17.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $26, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in 2020 and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a 3- or 4-burner grill, this is a must-have if it sits in the elements. I have a similar cover for my 4-burner grill and absolutely love it. This will protect your investment from the rain, sun, and snow should you leave it outside. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to replace the thermometer in your grill? Well, this one is the model I picked for my grill out back. It’s just $14 Prime shipped, installs in a few minutes, and is quite accurate in my testing. I love that it has an easy-to-read dial that not only shows the temperature, but also gives you the different ranges from smoking to searing.

Don’t forget that Jim Beam’s Cast Iron Meat Press is now available for $12.50 Prime shipped. This saves you from spending the $16 that it normally goes for and will deliver great taste for years to come.

Homitt Grill Cover features:

  • DIMENSIONS: This Homitt bbq cover measures 58″L x 24″W x 44″H, fits most grills with 3 to 4 burners, width between 55 and 58inch. Fits for Weber BBQ grill, along with many other popular brands grill.
  • UPGRADED PREMIUM MATERIAL: Our gas grill covers are made of heavy duty waterproof 600D oxford fabric and PVC layer, prevent your grill from water, snow, sun, dust, and so on, keep your barbeque grill clean like new.
  • FADING RESISTANT: Sun resistant design prevents sun damage. Sun resistant layer protects the grill cover from fading, extends service life. NOTE: Allow the grill to cool before covering.

