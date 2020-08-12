Take the BBQ next level, Jim Beam’s Cast Iron Meat Press now $12.50 (Reg. $16)

Woot is now offering the Jim Beam Cast Iron Meat Press for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $16 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also slightly under the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon across 2020. Made of cast iron with a spiral stainless steel handle, it has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and is ready to go on day one. Ideal for grilling just about anything from chicken, pork, fish, and steak, to hamburgers, seafood, and veggies, the grip will remain cool while the press is said to speed-up cooking and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot and carries a 4+ star rating from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon for comparable meat presses will show just how good of a deal today’s Jim Beam actually is. Most options sells for $15+, including this $20 Cuisinart, however, we did spot an option for less. The New Star Aluminum Press sells for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. Now, you won’t get the cast iron construction here, but it will press the burgers much the same otherwise.

Just for clarity, you’ll also find the Jim Beam 9-inch Burger Cover and Cheese Melting Dome on sale at Woot for $12.99. But it is readily available on Amazon for just over $11 Prime shipped right now.

Swing by this morning’s Home Depot grill sale for up to 45% off various models and then check out this deal on Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled grill thermometer. You’ll also want to give the new NOMAD portable grill a closer look and dig into our summer BBQ feature for even more.

More on the Jim Beam Cast Iron Meat Press:

On The stovetop or the grill, th Jim Beam Press is handy for flattening out meat and preventing curls on meat like bacon and ham. Helps in pressing unwanted fats out and helps In holding heat in foods like sandwiches and Paninis. Great for chicken, pork, fish, steak, hamburgers, seafood and vegetables. Effective on any grill to speed-up cooking. A cool-grip, spiral, stainless steel handle keeps hands comfortable when working over a hot grill.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!