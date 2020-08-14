Amazon offers top-rated Midea Air Conditioners and Dehumidifiers from $165

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 36% off Midea Portable Air Conditioners and Dehumidifiers. Our top pick is the 50-pint 4,500-square foot model at $164.99. Regularly $225 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by 20%. This model features an all-in-one dehumidifier design that’s made for spaces up to 4,500-square feet in size. It’s an ideal pairing for basements, bedrooms, and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

For more a full-featured option, consider going with the Midea 3-in-1 Air Conditioner for $195.99 when you apply the on-page coupon. That’s another Amazon all-time low with today’s deal taking nearly 50% off the regular going rate. This model adds an air conditioner to the mix, on top of a dehumidifier, along with smartphone and Alexa control. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Midea dehumidifiers and air conditioners. There’s still plenty of summer left and it’s always a good idea to have a dehumidifier in your basement and the like, ensuring that you won’t have any issues with mold growth.

Midea Portable Dehumidifier features:

Our dehumidifier are able to collect 50 pint (70 pint 2012 DOE standard) of water a day and adjust humidity from 35% to 85%, perfect for use in basement, bathroom, bedroom, or crawlspace. Maintaining a healthy 45%-55% humidity range has never been easier! Please note: depending on the climate in your area, as well as room size, you may need to purchase a larger unit for best effect

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!