Save up to 50% on select Monoprice 3D printers with deals starting at $200

Monoprice is currently taking up to 50% off a selection of its 3D printers starting at $200 shipped. One standout is on the MP10 Mini at $239.99, which is also being matched at Amazon. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Monoprice’s MP10 Mini delivers a more entry-level experience for those just getting started with 3D printing. You’ll find an 11.8- by 11.8-inch heated print bed alongside auto-leveling features and a build-in touch screen display. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the fold for even more Monoprice 3D printers on sale.

Other Monoprice 3D printers:

Regardless of which 3D printer you spring for, a great way to use your savings from today’s sale would be picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level. I’ve personally been using filament from this brand for the past few months, and can vouch that it’ll do the trick.

MP10 Mini 3D Printer features:

The MP10 is a feature rich 3D printer with a heated, flexible, and removable steel spring build plate, and an all metal extruder. It has an assisted level sensor on its magnetic extruder assembly, allowing easy changes to the Z offset in the menu for easy and perfect first layers. Wiring is no issue, as all of the components are already prewired and ready to go, with the connections hidden in the cable management sleeve. The Resume Print functionality allows a print to be resumed after a power outage, power failure, or a sudden power loss from accidental unplugging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!