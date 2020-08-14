The North Face takes 30% off best-selling backpacks from $39 + free shipping

- Aug. 14th 2020 12:40 pm ET

0

This weekend only, save 30% off The North Face’s best-selling backpacks. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Surge Backpack that’s currently marked down to $90 and originally was priced at $129. This backpack is perfect for back to school with a space for your 15-inch MacBook and cushioned shoulder straps to promote comfort. You can choose from nine color options and both girls or boys can carry this bag. With over 250 reviews from The North Face customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from The North Face include:

