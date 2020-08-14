Reebok Back to School Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 10% off kids’ items

Reebok’s Back to School Sale offers 30% off sitewide with promo code BTS at checkout. Plus, the same code takes an extra 10% off full-price kids’ items too. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Classic Leather Shoes are currently on sale for $53 and originally were priced at $75. This style comes in four color options and are perfect for everyday wear. You can easily wear them with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike for an array of looks. These shoes features a retro style that’s very trendy and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. With over 1,200 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Reebok.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

