Revlon’s very popular Hair Dryer Brush drops to $42 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush in three color options for $41.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $60, that’s the second lowest price in over 6-months. This hair dryer lets you easily dry your hair while styling in one simple step. It also has round edges to create volume and is said to decrease frizz. You can choose from two heat and speed settings as well as a cool option. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 58,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this brush and be sure to check out our fashion guide for deals on TOMS, The North Face, and more.

With your savings you can pair the brush with the L’Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle BLOW DRY IT Thermal Smoother Cream for just $3.99. This hair product was designed to tame frizziness and protect your hair from heat. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer features:

Delivers Gorgeous Volume and Brilliant Shine in a Single Step Unique Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the Round Edges Create Volume.

Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift

2 Heat/Speed Settings + Cool Option for Styling Flexibility

Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!